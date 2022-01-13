Newly discovered frog species named after Greta Thunberg
The ‘Greta Thunberg Rainfrog’ is called the tropical frog with the Latin name Pristimantis gretathunbergae. The animal was discovered by a team of environmentalists on an island east of Panama.
Auction
Wildlife organization Rainforest Trust, which led the team, auctioned 30 people for the right to name new species a few years ago. One of those people was now authorized to find the frog’s name. A winner of the auction therefore decided to opt for a reference to the climate activist.
Rainforest Trust is happy with the name chosen. Greta reminds us like no other that the future of many animal species depends on how we tackle climate change. A declaration. It is not known if Thunberg himself responded to the news.
big black eyes
Frog Greta Thunberg is characterized by its large black eyes, according to science’s description ZooKeys Magazine, in which the discovery was announced on Monday.
The island where the frog was found, Cerro Chucantí, has lost 30 percent of its forest cover in recent years. This endangers the habitats of several animal species, including the frog Greta Thunberg.
“Infuriatingly humble social media ninja. Devoted travel junkie. Student. Avid internet lover.”