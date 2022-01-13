Newly discovered frog species named after Greta Thunberg

The ‘Greta Thunberg Rainfrog’ is called the tropical frog with the Latin name Pristimantis gretathunbergae. The animal was discovered by a team of environmentalists on an island east of Panama.

Auction

Wildlife organization Rainforest Trust, which led the team, auctioned 30 people for the right to name new species a few years ago. One of those people was now authorized to find the frog’s name. A winner of the auction therefore decided to opt for a reference to the climate activist.