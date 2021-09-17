Newcomer scored after nine minutes in Norwegian wild play – NRK Sport

– excellent. I am happy with the performance we are achieving. We knew we would have a big playing advantage. But you don’t know how well you score, national coach Martin Sjögren tells NRK after a heavy 10-0 loss to little Armenia.

He believed Norway could have scored more goals in the first half.

– But in the second half we were a little weak in terms of play, but instead we scored goals. We are creating incredible opportunities. We scored goals in the last second and recorded a double-digit victory. Sweden say it’s a good start to qualifying.

Norway’s biggest figure Caroline Graham Hansen felt it was a good game and some improvement following the Norwegians’ 7-0 loss to the last Dutch international.

– At the same time, Armenia is not the strongest team. But we have a good feeling and the next game against Kosovo we have to build on that. Then we meet better teams in the next round. Then I think the better we get a feel for that group, the easier it will be to build on it, she said.

“Oh, what am I doing here?” “

The biggest winner was expectations, thought NRK commentator Kristian Nielsen ahead of the game. Colleague and expert Karl Erich Torbe fully agrees.

Of all the players who took part in the Ullevaal tournament, national team newcomer Guru Bergswand was the first to take their word for it.

In an almost immaculate lawn in pleasant fall weather, with a long side at times busy, it only took nine minutes to land in the net.

Referee: Guru Bergsand, here in Thursday’s game against Armenia at Olival Stadium. Photo: Terje Pedersen / NTB

On a low and severe reaction from Julie Blackstad, the ball passed through Caroline Graham Hansen and found itself in the legs of the newcomer who easily secured the Norwegian lead.

– He started diagonally, so I’ll do it. There was some “applause and chatter”, but at the end there was a flyer. At that time, I hadn’t even turned my head at home. Suddenly he was five meters tall. Then I thought, “Oh, what am I doing here? That’s what midfielder Bergsfand told NRK about his own goals.

But soon these ideas disappeared. Just a second later, I delved into the driving goal that became the start of the goal celebration.

Hegerberg has passed

From there I went from hit to hit, pass and goal.

This despite a number of weaknesses in the Armenian defense. But the odds were so great it turned into a focused Norwegian game.

And for Caroline Graham Hansen, it was a jump in the list of Norwegian scorers.

Because in the 28th minute Norway got a penalty and continued Barcelona star Graham Hansen. The 26-year-old was confident in his physical form and scored his 39th goal for the Norwegian national team.

Big smile: Caroline Graham Hansen and Norway had a good working day. Photo: Terje Pedersen / NTB

Thus, Ada Stolsmo passed Hegerberg and reached eighth place on the Norwegian scorers list. She joined him as well as the still active player with the most goals for the national team.

It is always a pleasure and an honor to score goals with the flag on your chest. If what I’m doing can help us reach the championship and confirm us there, I’ll be very proud and happy to be a part of this team, says Graham Hansen of his target stats.

Karina Civic completed a good first lap for the Norwegian with Norway’s third clear acquaintance just over five minutes before halftime.

Wickedness

But the celebration of the goal did not end there. Because in the second half there was as much fire in the Norwegian team as in the first 45 minutes.

Barely two minutes after the start of the round, Lisa Marie Outland found her way into the net. Then Julie Blackstad made sure to score her first goal for the national team and bring the score to 5-0. Before Graham Hansen and Outland each scored a goal. It was not enough:

Target Party: Lisa-Marie Utland made a strong impression at the Norwegian Target Party with three of her online acquaintances. Photo: Terje Pedersen / NTB

Sign up in Outland for the hat trick with the Norwegian flag on the chest.

– It was fun, we have full control and then there are a lot of messages in the second round and I like that. Then I scored three goals and we scored more goals in the second half, Outland went wild against NRK after the game.

With the number of extra minutes on the clock, Elizabeth Terland did the same for the list of scorers.

In the end, Graham Hansen made it 10-0 when 39 turned 40, which in turn became 41 goals so far for the national team so far in his career.

For example, the Norwegians have started qualifying for the World Championships which will be held in Australia and New Zealand in 2023.