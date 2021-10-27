Wed. Oct 27th, 2021

Australian professional footballer is one of the first in the world to come out | sport Australian professional footballer is one of the first in the world to come out | sport 3 min read

Queenie Bell 9 hours ago 70
"Las Vegas spoke to F1 in Austin about third GP in America" “Las Vegas spoke to F1 in Austin about third GP in America” 2 min read

Queenie Bell 17 hours ago 106
New Zealand ends travel bubble with Australia for two months New Zealand ends travel bubble with Australia for two months 2 min read

Queenie Bell 1 day ago 268
Three, four possible F1 races in the United States with an American victory Three, four possible F1 races in the United States with an American victory 2 min read

Queenie Bell 1 day ago 120
The Zeeland Environmental Federation starts a stampede by distributing trees: "Three thousand in half an hour" The Zeeland Environmental Federation starts a stampede by distributing trees: “Three thousand in half an hour” 2 min read

Queenie Bell 2 days ago 105
Mercedes faster than Verstappen in VT1, but grid penalty for Bottas due to engine replacement | sport Mercedes faster than Verstappen in VT1, but grid penalty for Bottas due to engine replacement | sport 2 min read

Queenie Bell 2 days ago 86

'Dune: Part Two' is officially in the works ‘Dune: Part Two’ is officially in the works 2 min read

Maggie Benson 57 mins ago 36
New Zealander Montgomery makes the most of his time with Ummemenoe New Zealander Montgomery makes the most of his time with Ummemenoe 1 min read

Queenie Bell 59 mins ago 45
Independent Sudanese radio from the Netherlands: "Are concerned about our family" Independent Sudanese radio from the Netherlands: “Are concerned about our family” 2 min read

Harold Manning 1 hour ago 50
Clarkson onthult: Clarkson reveals: “Mercedes drove a VT1 in the US with a fucked up engine” 2 min read

Earl Warner 1 hour ago 39