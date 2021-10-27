New Zealander Montgomery makes the most of his time with Ummemenoe

“data-revoke =” “>

The Montgomery family decided to leave New Zealand in 2018 because Montgomery’s wife, Melanie Tarsau, was in training to become a lawyer. “My wife wants to become a lawyer in The Hague”, explains the coach.

Montgomery is originally from Wellington, the capital of New Zealand. When Montgomery applied for a job at Oemoemenoe, he had no idea about rugby in the Netherlands. The club, the players and the coach are now used to each other.

He was not a professional player in his own country: “Oh, if only I was. I love the sport. It’s like here in football. We love to play and to improve.”

The future of Ummenu

Rugby is very popular in New Zealand, while the sport is little played in the Netherlands. Above all, Montgomery wants to pass on knowledge, together with the players of the first team: “For the next generation, for the future of the club.

Montgomery describes Uemoemenoe as a true family club and sees himself staying with the club longer. Although his wife would find work as a lawyer in The Hague: “We don’t mind traveling. In New Zealand it is quite normal to be on the road for an hour and a half to two hours. The Netherlands are wonderful. “

Oemoemenoe plays in the Ereklasse, the highest national competition. The Middelburg club are in thirteenth place (out of sixteen teams).