New Zealand win Oceania final and face one more hurdle for World Cup ticket | Football

New Zealand took a step towards World Cup participation in Qatar on Wednesday. The “Kiwis” played their favorite role in the Oceania qualifying series by beating Solomon Islands 5-0 in the final.

Solomon Islands came to Doha, where the entire Oceania qualifying series ended, far from a stunt. Bill Tuiloma and Chris Wood scored in the first half. Joe Bell, Tuiloma encore and Matthew Garbett made the balance of power even clearer after the break.

Thanks to this victory, New Zealand qualifies for the international play-off against Costa Rica, number four in the qualifying series of North and Central America and the Caribbean. This match will be played in Doha, the capital of Qatar, in mid-June.

New Zealand was clearly a few sizes too big for the competition in Oceania. Papua New Guinea, Fiji and New Caledonia won the group stage, after which Tahiti were knocked out in the semi-finals.

New Zealand last qualified for a World Cup in 2010. In South Africa, the team went unbeaten, but three draws in the group stage were not enough to reach the knockout stage direct.

