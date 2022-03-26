New Zealand vs. Shanghai Cooperation Organization

New Zealand are currently playing the Netherlands and are set to tour Scotland for their one-off T20Is and ODIs in July this year. These two teams faced off at the T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates last year and New Zealand won the game despite a spirited performance from Scotland.

Scotland coach Shane Burger has expressed his joy at hosting the Black Caps.

“We are delighted to welcome BLACKCAPS to our beaches this summer. We want to continue to challenge ourselves. International Penal Court Full members and New Zealand are some of the best there,” said Scotland men’s coach Shane Burger.

“Having reached both T20 and the most recent 50 in the ICC World Cup Finals, they have proven over the years to be the most consistent team in all aspects of the game.”

“We have 12 ODI internationals playing for the New Zealand series so the team are training well and looking forward to a busy 2022.”

New Zealand are currently playing against the Netherlands. The team will tour England and Ireland before heading to Scotland in July. New Zealand coach Gary Stead said it would be a great opportunity to visit Scotland.

“It will be a great opportunity for BLACKCAPS to visit Scotland. Over the past decade we have seen Scotland improve as a cricketing nation and become a force in international cricket,” he said.

“I played there myself at Brechin Cricket Club, I know how passionate people are about the game and I have no doubt they are looking forward to this round. If a big country is playing against affiliated teams, this is a very important part of helping them grow and that growth will only benefit the global game in the long run.