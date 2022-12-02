New Zealand tax authorities apologize for ‘taxing’ Halloween treats

In its official tweet, the New Zealand tax authorities wrote over the weekend that “a tax on Halloween treats teaches children responsibility”.

“Take some of their candy and tax it,” the IRS suggested. It was advised that a third of the total income be forfeited, equivalent to the maximum New Zealand tax rate.

“The Scariest Smile”

Strong criticism came from the New Zealand opposition. The former leader of the largest opposition party, Judith Collins, called the tax and customs administration a “creepy Halloween smile”.

Another politician called “peeking into the brain of a tax and customs employee the scariest thing this year on Halloween”.