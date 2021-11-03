New Zealand rugby players pay last tribute to Maradona

The famous haka, the ritual dance by which New Zealand rugby players greet their opponents, was preceded Saturday by a tribute to Diego Maradona.

Ahead of their game against Argentina, All Black captain Sam Cane put on a New Zealand jersey bearing the name of the football hero who died on Wednesday and number 10 between the teams that faced each other.

Legend

It happened in Newcastle, north of Sydney, where the two teams met in the Tri Nations tournament. It had been suggested that Argentines star Nicolas Sanchez would no longer play with the number 10 shirt. But the star of the previous match between the two countries, which the Pumas won in a very surprising way, was wearing his trusted shirt.

“I think Maradona is a legend for everyone, but in Argentina he was almost a god,” Argentina coach Mario Ledesma, 84 times international, said shortly before the game. Maradona was a huge rugby fan and Ledesma met him several times.

A special gesture from the All Blacks to Argentina ahead of tonight’s Haka. : @skysportnz #ARGvNZL pic.twitter.com/IRlGvmFgyV – All Blacks (@AllBlacks) November 28, 2020

New Zealand also took revenge on the previous 25-15 loss, the Argentines’ first-ever victory over the All Blacks. They won it convincingly this time: 38-0. Maradona, who played football for Barcelona and Napoli, died earlier this week of a heart attack.

