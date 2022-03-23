New Zealand removes compulsory vaccination for certain sectors

New Zealand announced on Wednesday that it would lift vaccination requirements for a number of sectors, including education and the police, from April 4. The reason for the government’s decision is that the current Covid-19 outbreak in the country is expected to have passed its peak by then.

In addition, from April 4, a vaccination certificate is no longer required to visit restaurants, cafes and other public places. The vaccination requirement will continue to apply to people who work with vulnerable people, for example in the elderly care or health sector, said New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

New Zealand’s response to the pandemic has drawn praise around the world. Since the outbreak of the pandemic, only 117 people have died from Covid-19, out of a population of 5 million. And with over 95% of residents over the age of 12 vaccinated twice, New Zealand’s population is above average vaccinated.

A week ago, New Zealand announced that it would open its borders to foreign travelers earlier than planned. For example, vaccinated Australians were welcomed from April without quarantine or self-isolation. Originally, this was only allowed in July. Travelers from countries that have visa-free arrangements with New Zealand – including EU countries such as the Netherlands, but also Japan, Singapore and South Korea – will be allowed to travel even from May 1st.