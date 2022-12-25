We all swear, every day, for better or for worse. But if your name is Jacinda Ardern and you’re Prime Minister of New Zealand, insults can actually be lucrative. His “arrogant dick” artwork sold on Thursday at an online auction for more than 100,000 New Zealand dollars, or 60,000 euros.

Ardern created a unique moment last Tuesday with his sneer at Opposition Leader David Seymour. She scolded him for “cocky dick– arrogant asshole. In the middle of the New Zealand Parliament. Because his microphone was always on, the words were amplified and immortalized in the official transcript of the debate.

Seymour had just asked her to give an example of how she had admitted a mistake in the past, apologized for it, and made amends. Ardern responded visibly annoyed but the label, sat down, and then inadvertently had the whole world witness his unfiltered frustration.

What followed the gaffe was exactly what Seymour asked Ardern during the debate. Libertarian received PM’s apology via text message, reports The Guardian“I shouldn’t have said that. Like my mom always said, if you don’t have anything nice to say, shut up. She had admitted her mistake and apologized.

But then how to make up for his blunder? Ardern chose to print and sign the transcript of the debate. Seymour also signed it. The transcript was sold by the highest bidder at an auction whose proceeds fund prostate cancer research. (NRC)