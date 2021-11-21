New Zealand Officer Responds to Toddler’s Emergency Call: ‘Your Toys Are Really Cool’ | Abroad

VIDEOWhen a four-year-old boy from Wellington, New Zealand called the police to come and see his toys, the police decided not to ignore the call and actually sent a police officer. The agent confirmed: his toys are really cool.



20 October 2021













New Zealand police shared an audio file of the phone call on Facebook, as well as a photo of the boy with the officer who assessed the toy. “We don’t encourage kids to call 111 (New Zealand’s emergency number) to show off their toys, but it was too cute not to be shared.”

During the conversation, the boy asks if he can say something to the “policewoman”. He said: ,, I have toys for you. Come see them. Officer Kurt was nearby and decided to go there.

“His toys are really cool,” Police Officer Kurt confirmed at headquarters after the visit. “The lucky one got a closer look at the police car, and I turned on the emergency lights for him as well.” He also had a “good educational conversation” with the boy and his parents about when you can and cannot call the emergency number.

This photo was taken at the home of the four-year-old boy who called the police to show his toys. © AP



