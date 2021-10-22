The lockdown currently in place in parts of New Zealand will only end when 90% of residents are fully vaccinated. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced on Friday (local time) that current alert levels will be replaced by a new type of traffic light system.

Currently, over 68% of New Zealanders are fully vaccinated, 86% have received an injection. Only in areas where more than 90 percent are fully vaccinated will the new traffic light system be introduced and the lockdown will end. “People who are fully vaccinated can then get together with friends and family and go to bars and restaurants,” Ardern said.

If the Prime Minister does manage to vaccinate 90% of the population, New Zealand will be one of the most vaccinated countries in the world. “We strike a balance between reopening and the safety of our people,” Ardern said.

Since the start of the pandemic, New Zealand has successfully eliminated the coronavirus, leaving only 28 people dead from the effects of the virus. However, authorities have been unable to control a recent outbreak with the Delta variant of the virus and the metropolitan city of Auckland and some neighboring areas have been stranded for more than two months.

Pressure from the opposition and the population to relax measures and open national borders is increasing. With the exception of a travel bubble with Australia, which lasted several months earlier this year, New Zealand has been hermetically isolated from the rest of the world for a year and a half. Only citizens and foreigners with a valid visa are allowed to travel to New Zealand, they must be quarantined for two weeks upon arrival.