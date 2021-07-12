New Zealand fugitive rents helicopter and reports to police

After lunch, the two traveled by helicopter to the New Zealand town of Dunedin police station. The fugitive criminal, suspected of violent crimes and released on bail, allegedly paid for the helicopter flight himself. He wanted to arrive “in style”.

lots of yoga

Police previously said the fugitive Bryant was a danger to the public and should not be approached. The criminal himself says he has done a lot of yoga in recent weeks.

He went to the police because he became anxious when he saw he was labeled a danger to the public. “He’s probably seen a few movies where police officers jump with guns,” his lawyer said. Bryant’s arrest in Dunedin went off without a hitch yesterday.