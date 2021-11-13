New Zealand finally win medal after 26 years

After 26 years, New Zealand finally won a medal at the Winter Olympics last night. Zoi Sadowski-Synnott, just 16, won the bronze medal in snowboarding on Big Air.

The last time New Zealand won any prizes at the Winter Games was in 1992. Skier Annelise Coberger won silver in the slalom. Then the kiwis had to wait years for a medal. Sadowski-Synnott’s place was New Zealand’s second in Winter Games history.

Zoi Sadowski-Synnott was particularly happy with her tricks. ,, I still can’t really realize that I won a medal, “she said. australian media.

Third medal after 1h30

The wait for a second medal may have been long, a third New Zealand medal followed soon after. An hour and a half after 16-year-old snowboarder Sadowski-Synnott won the plaque, another 16-year-old New Zealander won a medal. Freestyle skier Nico Porteous finished third in the halfpipe section, good for another bronze medal.