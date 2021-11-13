New Zealand finally win medal after 26 years
After 26 years, New Zealand finally won a medal at the Winter Olympics last night. Zoi Sadowski-Synnott, just 16, won the bronze medal in snowboarding on Big Air.
The last time New Zealand won any prizes at the Winter Games was in 1992. Skier Annelise Coberger won silver in the slalom. Then the kiwis had to wait years for a medal. Sadowski-Synnott’s place was New Zealand’s second in Winter Games history.
#BRONZEMEDAL
She did it ! 16-year-old Zoi Sadowski-Synnott won New Zealand’s first Olympic Winter Games medal in 26 years!
This is what it means #EarnTheFern #Gain# PyeongChang2018#Olympic Games pic.twitter.com/IyJazC0xFa
– New Zealand Olympic Team (@nzolympics) February 22, 2018
Zoi Sadowski-Synnott was particularly happy with her tricks. ,, I still can’t really realize that I won a medal, “she said. australian media.
Third medal after 1h30
The wait for a second medal may have been long, a third New Zealand medal followed soon after. An hour and a half after 16-year-old snowboarder Sadowski-Synnott won the plaque, another 16-year-old New Zealander won a medal. Freestyle skier Nico Porteous finished third in the halfpipe section, good for another bronze medal.
