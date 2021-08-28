New Zealand boxer surprised by ear bite: “Come on man, it’s the Games” | Olympic Games

New Zealand boxer David Nyika had few problems with Youness Baalla (5-0) at heavyweight on Tuesday. Still, he was shocked when his Moroccan opponent tried to bite him in the ear.











Baalla was disqualified after the bout for unsportsmanlike conduct. Nyika, a two-time Commonwealth Games gold medalist, had won the first two rounds at the Kokugikan Arena with ease. Baella, 22, then lost his temper and tried to bite his opponent in the ear in the third round. A shocked Nyika managed to retreat in time.

Nyika, one of the New Zealand flag bearers at the Games opening ceremony, advanced to the quarter-finals but was surprised the referee missed the incident. ,, Have you seen this? I don’t think the referee saw him, “said Nyika (25). ,, Luckily he had his mouthguard on and I was a little sweaty. I was bitten in the chest an times at the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast. But come on man, it’s the Olympics.

The spokesperson for the Moroccan team in Tokyo declined to comment. After the match, Baalla was still penalized. “The boxer clearly intended to bite his opponent’s ear / face in the third round of the bout,” organizers said in a statement.

