The first black Perigold truffles (Tuber melanosporum) were found in 2015 and now Colin and Maureen Binns supply restaurants and organize truffle hunts during harvest season.

“You’re always worried about how many truffles there will be and what quality you’ll get,” says Maureen. “Two years ago the aroma was fantastic, last year the aroma wasn’t as strong. It depends on the climate, how much rain and how cold you get that season. We can’t not change that, all we can do is try I get nervous if I worry too much, but I’m not going to worry because I know there are truffles and I know we have a good dog that will find them.”

The couple had previously hired a truffle touring dog service to track down ripe truffles, but decided it would be best to train their own dog to check their truffle patch regularly.

Their own on-site truffle dog proved invaluable: Jed found the truffles regularly every other day rather than having to rely on someone else to bring his dog in sporadically to check.

Perigold black truffles grow best in sites with fairly permeable soil, preferably loamy soil with no more than 30% clay, according to the NZTA. They need a soil pH of 7.5 or higher, about 700mm of rainfall, and a sunny position with plenty of sun to create an open, sunny forest floor.

Source: hortnz.co.nz