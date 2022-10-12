New Zealand bird of the year? The favorite kakapo is not allowed to participate

The kakapo has won the annual New Zealand Bird of the Year competition in 2008 and 2020. Never before had a bird won the election twice.

New Zealanders will be able to vote for their favorite bird for the 17th time from next week. But the kakapo is absent from the electoral lists, which according to The Guardian aroused amazement on social networks.

Not banned for life

A spokesman for the organization that organizes the election explains to the British newspaper that the kakapo is not banned for life, but is temporarily ineligible.

“If the same bird wins every year, it may not be such an interesting election anymore,” said the spokesman, who stressed that the election remained “completely democratic.”