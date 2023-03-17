New Zealand bans TikTok on MPs’ work phones | Technology

New Zealand will ban TikTok on work phones and other devices that access the parliamentary network, a government official announced on Friday.

The ban will be introduced on March 31, for all parliamentarians. There are serious concerns about the security of the Chinese app.

According to critics, TikTok passes sensitive user information to the Chinese government. Moreover, China could use TikTok’s secret algorithms to spread disinformation on a large scale and influence public debate.

Last year, it was announced that two American journalists were being followed. Employees of TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance, were found to have access to IP addresses and other data. This should never have happened, TikTok said. The employees were laid off.

Other countries have already banned the use of the app on work phones and other government employee devices. Similar measures have been taken in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Belgium and the European Union.

There is no official TikTok ban in the Netherlands yet, but it is being discussed. A majority in the House of Representatives thinks the app shouldn’t be on government officials’ phones.

