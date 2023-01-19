Stock markets in New York will be closed on Monday for Martin Luther King Day. The American pastor and political activist has been a public holiday in the United States since 1986 and falls annually on King’s birthday, the third Monday in January.

Investors on Wall Street will turn their attention to the quarterly results of investment banks Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley on Tuesday. On Friday, banks such as JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup and Bank of America had already released results. Then the prices went up. On Thursday, video streaming service Netflix will also open books about the past.

On the macroeconomic front, data will be reported this week on US retail sales and producer prices, among others. The Federal Reserve, the central banking umbrella, also publishes the so-called Beige Book, which provides insight into the state of the U.S. economy.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 0.3 percent to 34,302.61 on Friday. The broad-based S&P 500 rose 0.4 percent to 3,999.09 points, while the tech gauge Nasdaq gained 0.7 percent to 11,079.16 points.