Stock markets in New York will close on Monday as Independence Day is celebrated in the United States last Sunday. July 4, July 4, 1776 was a national holiday in which the United States adopted the Declaration of Independence. Business on Wall Street will resume Tuesday.

New York indices rose further over the weekend on Friday after a better-than-expected employment report from the U.S. government. In addition to inflation, job growth plays a key role in the US Federal Reserve’s umbrella system of interest rate policy. The leading Dow Jones industrial average ended the day with a gain of 0.4 percent at 34,786.35 points. The broader S&P 500 was up 0.8 percentage points at 4,352.34 points, while the technical benchmark Nasdaq was up 0.8 percent at 14,639.33 points.

Next week, the focus will be on releasing the minutes of the central bank’s last policy meeting. In particular, investors will look for signs of a reduction in support measures, while weighing comments on interest rate measures.