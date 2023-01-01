Because the provincial elections are in 67 days. This is why the commissioner is making an appeal. “It’s very important that everyone votes on March 15. Zeeland belongs to us and not to politicians or administrators. Follow her a bit, see who you trust and what you say; I entrust my vote to them , because I can’t follow everything every day. Don’t underestimate your own voice. It’s about you and other Zealanders, in short, you determine your own future.

There are currently no less than seventeen parties in the Provincial Council. This is because the members of the Forum for Democracy and the PVV split up and continued independently. Nevertheless, Polman expects that to change. “I don’t think after the election we’ll have as many factions as we have now. Over the last period we’ve had new parties in the United States and it hasn’t always gone well. Then there are splits.”

Nevertheless, according to Han Polman, this does not have to be negative if you have many parties in the Provincial Council. “If you sound very optimistic, you say: if there are more parties, then they are also more dependent on each other to do the right thing for Zeeland. And you can’t say: this group still has the majority, so they determine it.”

