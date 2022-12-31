New Year’s Eve is going quietly for the time “the usual things”

A police spokesman said around 9:30 p.m. that New Year’s Eve, also compared to other years, passes quietly “with the usual things”. Reports are coming in here and there, but the spokesperson is so far hoping “we can shake hands to keep it that way”.

The fire department has been deployed on several occasions across the province to put out primarily outdoor fires.

At approximately 7:45 p.m., a fire was reported at the Ritthem allotment garden complex. Asbestos was also released. Oost-Souburg firefighters quickly brought the fire under control.

A parked car burned down earlier this evening at the Nieuwe Haven in Middelburg. When firefighters arrived, the car was already completely engulfed in flames.

Earlier this afternoon, the Oost-Souburg fire brigade also had to go to a fire in an underground container on the Burgemeester Stemerdinglaan. The firefighters filled the underground container with water and thus extinguished the fire.

Earlier in the afternoon, firefighters put out a fire in Krabbendijke at the request of the police. A fire barrel was on fire at the intersection of Dorpsstraat and Johan Willem Frisostraat.

On the Molenplein in Hoek, the fire brigade again extinguished an outdoor fire at the request of the police. It was not the first fire in the village around old and new. Last night Christmas trees were set on fire and earlier this afternoon there was also a fire outside.

Three outdoor fires were extinguished in and around Westkapelle this afternoon and evening. The Zoutelande fire brigade had to come to the rescue, because the Westkapelle fire brigade had too few personnel. The fires raged on Vroonwegeling and twice near Zeedijk and Koestraat.

