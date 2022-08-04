Janny van der Heijden and André van Duin directed a new season of Thinking of Holland. This time they go to port for routes near Leiden, Zeeland, Amsterdam and Groningen. The new season of Thinking of Holland can be watched from today – Thursday August 4 – at 9.25pm ​​on NPO1 at MAX.

New season Think Holland

After a winter trip to the Frisian lakes, it’s high time for some sun. Janny van der Heijden and André van Duin are ready to discover new places. Janny is a tourist guide and has drawn up beautiful routes. This season, Janny and André will travel by boat to Leiden, Zeeland, Amsterdam and Groningen. The ship’s dog Nhaan keeps an eye on things.

Conduct

The new season of Thinking of Holland starts in Leiden. This is where the boat trip begins Janny van der Heijden and André van Duin in the Hortus Botanicus, the place where the first tulip was planted. They discover the center of Leiden by sloop. Along the way, the duo pass Abdullah’s fish cart, a special barrel organ, and countless challenging bridges. Still at De Grachtwacht, Janny and André stop for a moment. In this bridge operator’s house, the biologists Auke-Florian and Liselotte coordinate their fight against plastic in the canals of Leiden.

Then Janny and André transfer to their trusted boat: the Pollux. They set sail for the Kagerplassen, where they enjoy a cruise between sailboats and windmills. At the edge of the Kagerplassen is the so-called Jeneverboom, where they toast to a beautiful canal. The trip ends in Katwijk aan Zee, where Janny and André – on the beach – look back on a successful trip.

Zeeland

Janny van der Heijden and André van Duin dive in Zeeland on this cruise. Middelburg is the starting point, with its majestic medieval town hall and tall abbey tower. After a little chocolate tasting in an authentic chocolate factory, Janny and André leave by boat for the traditional Arnemuiden, known for its clock and its traditional costumes. Along the way, the duo receives a visit from the queen of gossip; Margot. She can really tell you everything about sweets. In the port of Veere, they end the day in style with a cold Zeeland beer and a bowl of dark fruit.

The next morning, Janny and André cross the clear Veerse Meer in search of Zeeland’s Big Five: flamingos, fallow deer, sea eagles, seals and porpoises. Of course, Janny van der Heijden and André van Duin cannot leave Zeeland without tasting oysters. In Yerseke, the eight-time champion of oyster bites shows how to open and eat them. The Zeeland adventure ends with a delicious white wine in the port of Yerseke.

amsterdam

A unique episode of Thinking of Holland, because it was not Janny but André (who have known each other since Heel Holland Bakt) who paved the way. After all, we are in “his” Amsterdam. The starting point of the visit is the Amstel, the river to which the city owes its name. The Pollux sails via the Amstel past the Théâtre Carré, just past the bronze statue of André. On Waterlooplein, Janny and André stop to rummage through trinkets in search of a teapot. Back on board, they sail to Durgerdam. There they end the adventurous day in the harbor with an Amsterdam snack board, a beer and a good chat.

The next morning, André sails to the Marken Peninsula, where a male choir sings to them from the dock. In Volendam, the duo are expected early in the eel smokehouse, where they can see and taste the tastiest eel in the world. André van Duin confesses that he has a big wish: with Janny van der Heijden in the Volendammer costume in the photo. Back in port, they meet Kees Tol and the day ends, enjoying the view and tasting a casserole of cooked eel.

Groningen

The season could not have ended better; quiet and surrounded by nature in sober Groningen. The journey of Janny van der Heijden and André van Duin begins in the nostalgic village of Garnwerd. On the way to the boat, we hear singing from a church, it turns out to be the national anthem of Groningen. After a short visit, Janny and André – with a delicious breakfast – board the Finally and sail on one of Groningen’s most beautiful waterways: the Reitdiep. The shrimp queen is waiting for Janny and André in the harbor of the fishing village of Zoutkamp. She takes them to shrimp fisherman Dirk for a mini-course in shrimp peeling. Then, Janny has a nice surprise for André: she has rented solex and with them they went to Houwerzijl to visit the picturesque tea museum. There, the day ends with a cup of tea in the beautiful tea garden.

The next morning, Janny and André leave early, because the beautiful Lauwersmeer is on the program. Ranger Jaap guides them through the area for a while. The boat trip ends at the Wadden with an exciting KNRM exercise. The season ends in the port of Lauwersoog, where Janny and André look back.

Janny’s blows

And as with previous seasons of Thinking of Holland, Janny van der Heijden has her own web series this season: Janny’s Streken. This summer, Janny van der Heijden leaves André van Duin on his boat Thinking of Holland and goes ashore to look for… food! In her own online video series Janny’s Streken, Janny meets special people who make, prepare or grow various regional products. The products are unique, innovative, original, sometimes forgotten or misunderstood and always: tasty. Janny’s Streken can be seen on Thinking of Holland broadcast days on the Facebook page of Omroep MAX, MAXVandaag.nl and NPO Start.

Thinking about watching Holland

Thinking of Holland can be seen on NPO1 at MAX for four weeks starting Thursday August 4th. The episode starts just before 9:30 a.m. You can of course also watch Thinking of Holland episodes on NPO Start and NPO Plus. Here you can still watch the other four seasons. From the Netherlands it is very easy. If you want to watch Thinking of Holland from Belgium via NPO Start, you can do so via the website in combination with a VPN connection. Put this on the Netherlands and you can also enjoy this beautiful duo.

Photo: André van Duin and Janny van der Heijden | © Elvin Boer/MAX

