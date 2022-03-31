New scientific route in Leiden | key city

(File photo: Key City).

Leiden, March 31, 2022, 3:30 p.m. by the editorial staff

As part of the science year “Leiden, European City of Science”, there is now also a science walk. The “Science Route” has been available at VVV Leiden since mid-March. It is a tribute to science in Leiden.

“Many people often know that Leiden is a science city. After all, “we” have a university, a Leiden Biological Science Park, an LUMC. But what stories are behind it? Why is it logical that Leiden is the European capital of science this year? And is it worth your own walking route?” says Corine van der Ceelen of the Leiden Convention Bureau.

According to Van der Ceelen, this year is the perfect opportunity. “Leiden will welcome more than 8,000 visitors to the conference this year. They all receive, for example, a Scientific Journey full of stories and discoveries. This immediately shows why our city is rightly the European capital of science. But the course is also interesting for curious residents to walk, of course.

The route connects the city center with Leiden Bio Science Park. You walk, so to speak, eight through the city. Rich illustrations and amusing anecdotes show Leiden’s science trail. In the past, now and in the future.

To celebrate the title of “European City of Science”, everyone can ride the Science Route for free this year at VVV Leiden. The route is currently only available in English, but will soon also be available in Dutch.

As part of the academic year, Sleutelstad produces a special radio program every morning, radio Weetlust. It focuses on the day’s activities, fun and interesting guests and a preview of the Leiden 2022 tear-off calendar, of which over 50,000 have been printed. Radio Weetlust can be listened to daily via Key City 99.6 FM and DAB+. The program can also be viewed via Sleutelstad TV.

