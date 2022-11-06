New Pokémon are already (sort of) in Pokémon today after Community Day

Today is Classic Community Day with Dratini in Pokémon GO, but it’s not what most people are looking forward to. With the first drafts of the event ready, we know an unannounced Pokémon from Scarlet & Violet will appear next. The following occurs:

At the end of Classic Community Day, some Pokéstops will turn yellow/gold

When you spin this you get a conversation with Professor Willow and Jacq then the Pokemon appears

You get a piece called ???? coins and the pokemon will chase you

You just can’t catch it!

Now when you spin certain Pokéstops you suddenly get lots of extra items

If we know more, we will of course share this during the day! As well as other news about the Community Day itself!

We are very curious to know what leads to. By the way, this is the Pokémon that was already yesterday Was found.

