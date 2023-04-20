Since 2021, the Ladies Run, which is traditionally held on Friday evening, already has a 15 kilometer course. Now it is disconnected from that and anyone can join. The largely unpaved route runs from Zoutelande to Westkapelle and back. In 2023, after consultation with Staatsbosbeheer, the organizing committee will also be able to use a piece of forest and dunes near Groot-Valkenisse.

The track is now the seventh part of the weekend. There was already the Ladiesrun (Friday), the Light Kustrun (Friday), the MTB Tour (Saturday), the Kustmarathon (Saturday), the Kidsrun (Saturday) and the Wandelmarathon (Sunday). Via www.marathonzeeland.nl you can register exactly from the start of the new year.

