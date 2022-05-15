New Panasonic OLED and LCD TVs: Best panels and gaming features

Panasonic has released its new range of OLED and LCD TVs announcement† TVs are available in sizes from 42″ to 77″, and feature the latest generation of panels and new gaming features.

The LZ2000 is at the pinnacle of OLEDs. It comes in 77″, 65″ and 55″ sizes and features a so-called “Master OLED Pro” panel, with even higher contrast and color reproduction than regular OLED panels. Just below is the LZ1500 (42″ to 65″), with the same type of panel, except for the 42″ and 48″ versions. There is also the LZ1000 which uses a non-pro version of the “Master OLED” configuration. The exact difference between the two aren’t there are two normal OLED models: the LZ980 and the LZ800.

For LCD TVs, Panasonic primarily cites the higher brightness as an advantage. The LX940 packs an “HDR Cinema Display Pro” panel, with local dimming. Among the LX800, the 75″, 65″ and 55″ come in “HDR Cinema Display” format, and the 50″ and 43″ come with a “Bright Panel Plus” display.

Panasonic has also thought about gamers: all OLED TVs and the LX940 LCD display support variable refresh rate (up to 120Hz) at 4k resolution. These models are also FreeSync Premium certified. For 60Hz games, there is “60Hz refresh mode”, which should significantly reduce input lag in these games. In addition, there is a ‘Game Control Board’ overlay, which among other things displays the number of frames per second.

Pricing and result dates are still unknown, but at least the TVs are ready Panasonic English website†

