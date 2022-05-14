The new operating rooms are larger and more efficient. The oxygen supply and monitors are suspended from the ceiling and the computers are integrated into the side wall. It gives OR staff more room to move around.

“It’s really important that you have enough space to do your job well,” says operations assistant Jaschenka Ottik. She is very happy with the new ok. “It’s bright, spacious and nice and fresh, everything is new. You can look outside. The old operating rooms were a bit outdated, so it’s a huge improvement, for the patients, but especially for the staff.”

Air treatment filters the smallest dust particles from the air and blows sterile air into operating rooms. This reduces the risk of bacteria entering the wound through the air during operations. Sterile air is blown into the operating theaters through the ceiling and at the exact temperature of eighteen degrees. Air is drawn in through exhaust ducts in the corners. The overpressure ensures that patients are always in sterile airflow during surgery.

All imaginable equipment is available in the operating room. There is a wall full of screens. “We can change the color of light. There is radio equipment, x-ray equipment, video recordings can be made.” Even the lamps have a camera, which Ottink says is very useful for anyone who is not directly at the operating table but works around it, such as the anesthetist assistant and the operating assistant.

“Devoted bacon guru. Award-winning explorer. Internet junkie. Web lover.”