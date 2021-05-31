New on Netflix: Two New Seasons of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta”

Suddenly, the third and fourth seasons are added to the Netflix offer …

The Netflix streaming service will add not one, but two new seasons to the series on June 1 The Real Housewives of Atlanta. This is the third and fourth season of the series.

a

Not only in the United States, but also in the Netherlands and Belgium, it can be established that the The real housewives series are gaining popularity. A lot of it is thanks to Netflix. In addition, it goes without saying that the Dutch Yolanda Hadid is involved in various editions of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills participated.

Two new seasons

In any case, fans of deliciously bad reality TV shows will no longer be thrilled. Many viewers still prefer The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, but it must be said that the Atlanta spin-off is also increasingly popular.

Are you also curious what the third and fourth seasons have in store for you? You can check it out on the Netflix streaming service from Tuesday, June 1, 2021!