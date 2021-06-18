New Namur flags for two countries, but appearances are deceptive

And where it is sometimes a little difficult to determine where you are, the inhabitants of Nieuw-Namur clearly have a hard time choosing. The village applauds the Netherlands just as fanatically as it does Belgium. And with both a European Championship match with the Red Devils and the Dutch national team on the schedule, the fans had a busy evening. Even if the fraternity on the facades does not permeate all the living rooms.

“data-revoke =” “>

He died in the streets of Nieuw-Namur around half past six. The only thing that disturbs the peace are the shrill tones of the ice cream seller trying to sell his ice cream. But he should have chosen another time or another day, because the inhabitants of New Namur do not show themselves outside. Because it’s too hot and they’re busy watching football.

At 6 p.m., the Red Devils started their second game in Copenhagen, and the Dutch national team kicked off an hour after the final whistle. Two teams who are closely followed in this village and encouraged. Many houses are decorated with both the Belgian tricolor and orange. He looks friendly, brotherly, and comfortable.

But after a little questioning of the few in the street and supporters in the lounges, the love for the two teams is mainly limited to the facade. Jolien watches football at his parents’ house with three friends. The show is a fair of colors. Orange combines effortlessly with Belgian red, yellow and black.

They can participate until the final, but after that the cup goes to the Netherlands. “ Ruben supporter orange

But Jolien and his friends are head to toe orange. This is a statement. Because if her Belgian mother had been at home, she would have carefully put on the Belgian outfit. A quick tour of the show underlines that supporting Belgium does not go beyond a friendly gesture.

“I still go to the Netherlands anyway,” says Koen. Even if the Netherlands were to leave the European Championship, the orange jersey will not be exchanged for a red: “I will never choose Belgium”, he said, insisting on never. Ruben also agrees, although he gives a little more to the neighbors to the south, but not too much: “They can participate until the final, but after that the cup is for the Netherlands.”