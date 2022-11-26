New movies and series on SkyShowtime in January 2023
These movies and series are coming new on SkyShowtime in January 2023! For each movie or series, the title, category, IMDb page, release date, trailer and a link to sky show added.
New movies and series on SkyShowtime (January 2023)
The overview below shows the films and series that we already know for sure soon on SkyShowtime appear. These titles will be supplemented by other films and series from the eight studios covered by the offer as soon as other names are known to our publishers: Universal Pictures, Paramount Pictures, Nickelodeon, DreamWorks, Peacock, Paramount+, Sky Studios and Showtime. A subscription costs €6.99 per month. An updated overview of the films and series that are on the streaming service can be found in the SkyShowtime offer in the Netherlands.
|Title
|New
|Kindly
|year
|Seasons
|Category
|IMDb
|Trailer
|Yellowstone
|January 2
|Series
|2018
|S5 Lv. 8
|western
|8.7
|Trailer
|1923
|January 2023
|Series
|2022
|Season 1
|western
|IMDb
|Trailer
|funny woman
|January 2023
|Series
|2022
|Season 1
|The comedy
|IMDb
|Trailer
|Smile
|January 2023
|Film
|2022
|Horror
|6.8
|Trailer
NB: this overview is preliminary. SkyShowtime may decide at any time to postpone, bring forward or cancel the launch of specific titles.
-
