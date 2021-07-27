New images show how Verstappen has gone from ideal line to making room

The incident between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton at the British Grand Prix, in which Verstappen suffered the worst crash of his Formula 1 career, was in the spotlight last week. From time to time, new interesting information about the incident still emerges.

It InstagramThe account called crashalong_f1 is involved in creating 3D reconstructions of motorsport accidents, and did so for the Verstappen-Hamilton collision.

Verstappen deviates far from ideal line to make room for Hamilton

The interesting thing about these images is that a comparison is made with the line Verstappen drove on his qualifying lap. This one is much tighter compared to the line he chose in his fight with Hamilton, which clearly deviates from the ideal line to make room.

Rob Kamhues also noticed the reconstruction, who shares it on his Twitter account with the caption “So Max really gave Hamilton a lot more room than in the other laps (in this case qualifying)”. Jos Verstappen also appears immediately: “It was immediately clear”he answers.

Images can be viewed below.

It was immediately clear – Jos Verstappen (@ MaVic009) July 27, 2021





