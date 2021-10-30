VIDEOA procession of more than 2,000 migrants left southern Mexico for the United States. According to Irineo Mujica of the NGO Pueblo Sin Fronteras, the migrant caravan is mainly made up of Central Americans.



24 October 2021













The caravan managed to leave despite the presence of security forces from the Mexican Office of Migration INM and the National Guard. The procession first headed for Mexico City, but some are trying to reach the United States.

US Customs and Border Protection reported last week that 192,000 migrants were arrested as they attempted to enter the United States illegally from Mexico in September.

Stay in Mexico

Under former US President Donald Trump, the United States introduced the “stay in Mexico” rule. As a result, asylum seekers had to stay in Mexico for the duration of their procedure. Current President Joe Biden repealed the rule shortly after taking office, but a Texas federal judge overturned the ruling. Despite this, the number of people trying to reach the United States has increased since Biden took office.

More and more people are leaving Central America because of the poverty there. They hope to travel via Mexico to the United States, where they are trying to build a better future.