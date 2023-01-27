VELP – Entitled ‘LOOKING DIFFERENTLY’, Nieuwe Ruimte, Rheden’s visual arts scene, presents an exhibition of the artist of the month from February 5 to 26; Jan van Venrooy.

Van Venrooy asked his friends and colleagues Rob van Oosten, Jan van IJzendoorn and Eugène Terwindt to make a visual contribution to this exhibition at Oranjestraat 36a in Velp.

What connects four friends who have known each other for a long time. Time, character, temperament? Is it the differences in viewing, the use of media? Or is there a similarity in the way of looking, seeing and imagining? This exhibition aims to shed light on this complex matter. The meaning behind the works explores a territory of their own. Where dream and reality meet here, with what ambition or purpose.

Van Venrooy recently wrote the book “Praise to Emotion,” in which he takes a critical stance against the dominant role of reason over the value and vulnerable power of emotions. His advocacy focuses on revaluing and learning a different look at emotions. “Without it, we would be dehumanized, devoid of meaning.” Visually, Jan van Venrooy uses photography, text and film.

His friends draw, paint, sculpt and/or create installations and situations. Imagination and reality are embraced by all four from their own visual and formal language, in which Van Venrooy likes to start from reality. Others create more from their own creative visual language. For all four, art is above all a singular form of communication. Sometimes this connection between creator and viewer succeeds.

Van Venrooy: “These types of relationships and experiences are real and extremely valuable. Certainly between friends, but also between people who want and can share their love of art. It teaches us who we are.”

The exhibition will open on Sunday February 5, 2023 at 3:00 p.m. at the exhibition venue in Velp and can be visited every Sunday from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. FREE ENTRY.

