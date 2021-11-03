New entrance to the city center

Renovation Coolse Poort

The De Coolse Poort office building (‘de Rode Kroot’) will be given new functions, while retaining the Post-65 architecture (1965-1990). The facade will be renewed and the building will soon offer spaces for offices, flexible workspaces, shops, catering and a hotel.

The adjacent office building on Westblaak gives way to high-rise buildings with a maximum height of 200 meters. This tower will house a mix of housing and various amenities, workplaces, restaurants and shops. There will be between 550 and 700 owner-occupied and rental units, ranging from the affordable segment to the upper segment. “Half of new housing is in the social and middle segment with possible housing for students,” explains Alderman Bas Kurvers (Building and Living).