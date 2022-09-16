New delivery service with mobility scooters: “Room for a chat”
At Scootbezorgd, packages are delivered by people with scooters who, for example, have difficulty walking. The meeting between the deliverer and the customer is central, unlike other delivery services. After a successful pilot, the company really hopes to start as soon as possible. The deliverers are ready, all that remains is to wait for the packages.
“We have seen in our environment that there are many people on the margins who could or would like to do more. Many retired people who drive a scooter like to be active”, says initiator Myrthe Rosema to Editie NL . “We wondered how you could use a scooter even more.”
This is how the idea of the delivery service was born. An idea that arouses the enthusiasm of many people and who, according to Rosema, want to participate. “A lot of companies are looking for staff, but we get offers and maybe even have to disappoint people. We have absolutely no shortage here. People want to get started, but often they don’t have the opportunity .”
daily contact
Rosema does not care about staff mobility. “Motor scooters can be useful because they can reach many places that cars or bike couriers cannot reach, such as shopping malls.”
In addition, Rosema and her co-initiator Frouke Engel not only want to help people on scooters, but also meet buyers. “We see that loneliness is increasing and that society is becoming less and less personal through, for example, automatic checkouts. We want to reduce social distance by giving meaning to daily contact.”
“That’s why the work pressure is lower for us,” says Rosema. “We’re not the fastest. For us, it’s really date time. The delivery guy isn’t supposed to drink coffee everywhere for ten minutes, but there should always be room to chat. “
All of this means that Scootbezorgd cannot deliver the flash times promised by deliverers such as Flink and Gorilla. However, according to Rosema, this should not be a problem. “There are many packages that don’t have to be there within ten minutes. Many companies are also becoming more and more aware of sustainability and want to do something good for society and the environment.”
Well on time
“People sometimes think that our deliveries are often late, but that’s not the case,” says the initiator. “Our delivery time depends on agreements with customers. We calculate well in advance what we can handle. We have to make sure that the workload is feasible.”
With the personnel ready to go and the plan ready to be executed, Rosema and Engel can’t wait to get started. For this, they are always looking for entrepreneurs to work with. “If we have packages, we can start.”
