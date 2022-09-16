New delivery service with mobility scooters: “Room for a chat”

“That’s why the work pressure is lower for us,” says Rosema. “We’re not the fastest. For us, it’s really date time. The delivery guy isn’t supposed to drink coffee everywhere for ten minutes, but there should always be room to chat. “

All of this means that Scootbezorgd cannot deliver the flash times promised by deliverers such as Flink and Gorilla. However, according to Rosema, this should not be a problem. “There are many packages that don’t have to be there within ten minutes. Many companies are also becoming more and more aware of sustainability and want to do something good for society and the environment.”

Well on time

“People sometimes think that our deliveries are often late, but that’s not the case,” says the initiator. “Our delivery time depends on agreements with customers. We calculate well in advance what we can handle. We have to make sure that the workload is feasible.”

With the personnel ready to go and the plan ready to be executed, Rosema and Engel can’t wait to get started. For this, they are always looking for entrepreneurs to work with. “If we have packages, we can start.”