New cabinet attempt: reception places and additional flows, aid to municipalities

The cabinet wants municipalities to provide temporary accommodation for 7,500 recognized refugees within the next six weeks, sources tell NOS. For example, space must be freed up in the reception of asylum seekers. The cabinet also asks municipalities to provide 225 additional reception places in each security region. The Hague also wants to counter this.

The cabinet proposes that the mayors of the security council coordinate the implementation. This meeting brings together the presidents of the 25 security regions, all mayors of large municipalities.

In compensation for this effort, the cabinet proposes thirty officials per security region to develop these places in practice. It is also expected that bus transport and medical care will be organized by the government.

This year, 40 million euros will also be devoted to the construction of housing for status holders. These are asylum seekers who have received a residence permit. Temporary accommodation requirements for this group are relaxed.

Mayors

Last Monday, the cabinet did not reach a solution with the security meeting. After last Monday, the mayors complained that the cabinet had asked, but had offered nothing. The aim is to jointly develop a plan for the reception of stranded asylum seekers. The meeting will be held again at the end of the week.

The government hopes for greater success with the new proposal. The cabinet would like to point out on Friday that a lot is asked of the municipalities, because they already receive Ukrainians, but that the help of the municipalities is simply necessary.