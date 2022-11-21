Never before seen: a Liverpool player scores three own goals in an international match against the United States | foreign soccer

New Zealand took on world champion United States on Sunday night in Carson, Los Angeles, for the SheBelieves Cup, an annual tournament featuring four national women’s soccer teams. The evening began in dramatic fashion for Moore. After 4 minutes and 12 seconds of play, she scored her first own goal, driving the ball into the goal with her right at the near post.

When there was 5 minutes and 32 seconds on the clock (eighty counts later), it went wrong again for Moore. This time the ball went through his head and past his own goalkeeper. Half an hour later, Moore also made it 3-0 for Team USA, this time kicking the ball very clumsily into his own goal with his left. A “perfect hat trick” for Moore, but unfortunately for his own purpose.