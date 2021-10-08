Olympic Games Netherlands-America football match has just launched in Tokyo. The meeting between the two contenders for Olympic gold was of course preceded by the national anthem. Watch the Wilhelmus, sung by the Orange Lionesses, below.

Netherlands-United States : orange lionesses sing Wilhelmus (video)



The Netherlands-America Olympic football match has just started in Tokyo. The meeting between the two contenders for Olympic gold was of course preceded by the national anthem. Watch the Wilhelmus, sung by the Orange Lionesses, below. The Netherlands – USA women’s football match at the Olympic Games will be broadcast live on Friday July 30 at 12:55 p.m. on NPO 1, Eurosport 2, NOS.nl, discovery + and the livestream via Gids.tv. See everything from the Olympics here. Watch also Live broadcast Netherlands – USA (football, Olympics) Watch this video »Summary Netherlands – USA (football, Olympics) Watch this video»



Netherlands-United States: Orange lionesses sing Wilhelmus (video)

The Netherlands – USA women’s football match at the Olympic Games will be broadcast live on Friday July 30 at 12:55 p.m. on NPO 1, Eurosport 2, NOS.nl, discovery + and the livestream via Gids.tv. See it all Olympic Games.