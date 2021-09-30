Netherlands to host England for three-game ODI series in June 2022
The Netherlands will host England next year from June 19-22 in a three-match ODI series, as part of the two-year round of the 2020-22 World Cup Super League. The series was originally scheduled to take place in May of last year, but has been postponed due to the Covit 19 outbreak.
As the England-New Zealand game takes place between the second and third tests, the one-day series against the Netherlands will likely be missed by all English players. Earlier this year, the England squad selected a new roster for the one-day series against Pakistan.
The tournament will take place on June 17, 19 and 22 at the VRA stadium in Amsterdam. The Netherlands are lagging behind in the Super League World Cup as they have only been able to make a sixth place in the series since the qualifying process began, beating Ireland 2-1 in June and racking up 20 points in the Super League. England lead the table with 95 points from 15 matches. The top seven Super League teams, along with India, will qualify directly for the 2023 World Cup.
In the summer of 2022, England will play three T20s and several ODIs against India, three ODIs against South Africa and T20s and Tests. It is possible to play the postponed Manchester Test, while traveling to South Africa for a full series running through mid-September. It is not clear whether the postponed test will be a one-time test or a continuation of the five-game series of tests in August-September this year.
Follow us on facebook here
Stay tuned with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
“Music geek. coffee lover. Scientist specializing in food. Web fanatic. Internet guru.
“Devoted bacon guru. Award-winning explorer. Internet junkie. Web lover.”