Netflix’s Nuclear Weapons Action Movie Is The Global Hit Right Now

A new action movie with fast furiousactress Elsa Pataky deserves some attention. interceptor, about terrorists who stole nuclear weapons, is the absolute hit right now. Not only in the Netherlands, but in fact in all countries, it is the most watched movie on Netflix in recent days.

When it comes to series, you’re cooked on Netflix these days. You better call Saul† stranger things† Peaky Blindersyou will be short of ears and eyes in the near future. As for movies, it’s a little harder to find. But if you just want to ride on some hype: here’s interceptor†

Interceptor on Netflix

The fact that countries like Russia and North Korea possess nuclear weapons is not a pleasant thought. But what if the terrorists have it at their disposal? That’s the theme of this new action movie on Netflix.

Okay, the plot might be a bit surreal, but the thought is intriguing. And the Rambo kind of woman is cool too. In interceptor The only remaining officer (played by Elsa Pataky) at a remote air defense base is fighting the battle of her life. Yes, against the terrorists who stole nuclear weapons targeting the United States.

Marking nukes: the most-watched movie of the moment

Nuclear weapons are unfortunately topical. This might lead interceptor the most watched movie on Netflix right now, for a few days now. According to data website flixpatrol the film was number 1 in the top 10 most-watched movies for three consecutive days in almost every country. Only in Canada, Ireland, Latvia and South Korea does the film have to settle for second or third place.

It just goes to show that you don’t need good reviews for success on Netflix. interceptor scores with 44% (reviews) and 28% (audience) quite low on rotten tomatoes† on IMDb the action movie with its surreal nuclear weapons plot doesn’t fare much better. There, the film with Elsa Pataky gets a 4.5 rating. But everyone still wants to see this easy entertainment. watch the movie here†

