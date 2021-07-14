Netflix will soon lose an extremely popular series in the United States: here too?

The Avatar: The Last Airbender series is already dying out in the United States.

According to Robbins, the popular animated series will drop from Netflix and switch to Paramount +. It will be in the United States anyway, but probably also in Europe at some point.

Popular series

Netflix introduced the series, primarily to spark interest in the streaming service’s live-action remake. This plan failed in part because original creators Bryan Konietzko and Michael Dante DiMartino left the Netflix project due to creative differences.

They have since returned to Nickelodeon to co-found Avatar Studios with that company. Within this company, they realize new animated series in the Avatar-world. Netflix hasn’t reported anything about its own project since then.

Netflix will likely miss the boat in this regard, because according to Robbins, it had to. “It’s no secret that we do, of course. They’re happy to have the content now and understand our strategy. We’re very open about it.”