Soon, the free sharing of your password will end.

In the United States, the phenomenon of password sharing will soon be coming to an end. Earlier this year, Netflix tested the so-called “paid account sharing” in four countries, and they are very pleased with the results.

100 million password sharers

The problem concerns a large part of Netflix users. There are more than 230 million users worldwide, and more than 100 million of them share their passwords with others, according to figures shared by the streaming service.

Households

Under the new rules, an account will be considered a household. Users of the same account who do not belong to the same household will have to pay an additional fee.

Specifics aside, in practice it boils down to this: if you share your password in any way, you have to pay extra, whether it’s done by the person themselves or by the person using the account.

In the Netherlands too?

The new policy will be implemented in the vast majority of countries. It is not yet known whether the Netherlands will participate, but it will certainly happen in due course. Password sharers can therefore enjoy the advantage for a certain period of time.