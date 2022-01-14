Netflix wants to attract more subscribers with the Korean hit formula

Netflix was hugely successful last year with shows like Squid Game and Hellbound, and is keen to bring the Korean hit formula to other countries in the Asia-Pacific region.

It took only four weeks for Squid Game last fall to become the most watched series on Netflix, although the program is not in English. More importantly than the high ratings, viewers who devoured Squid Game started watching more Korean-language shows, such as My Name and The King’s Affection.