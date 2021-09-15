Netflix series ‘Cowboy Bebop’ is coming soon with big news

We’re betting on a trailer this week for Netflix’s Cowboy Bebop series.

Live action from the series is slated to arrive on Netflix this fall. Via the Netflix Geeked account, it now looks like a big fan event is brewing around the series. It will be a virtual event that will likely include trailers and information on release dates.

Tadum fan event

Tadum a thus, in reference to the Netflix logo. The sound effect is known around the world and the team behind the event therefore felt that there would be no better choice than this for the event.

The event will take place on September 25 and promises “new looks exclusive to Strangers Things, The Witcher and Cowboy Bebop” to take with them.

The series will be available on Netflix in November. It’s a western space that revolves around three bounty hunters, or “cowboys”, all of whom try to escape the past. They are very different from each other: Spike Spiegel, Jet Black and Faye Valentine. But together, they form a crew that hunts down the world’s most dangerous criminals.

You can see the ad below: