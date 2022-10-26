Netflix profile can now be transferred

You will soon be able to transfer your profile on Netflix to another subscription. This way, all your settings and viewing history are saved.

Netflix has now started function deployment to users worldwide. In short, you can transfer your Netflix profile to another subscription. Your user profile contains your viewing history, your list of saved movies and series, your personalized recommendations and other personal settings. So you won’t lose anything if, for example, you move house or your relationship ends, according to the streaming service.

Prevent Netflix Account Sharing

If you leave your parental home, you might as well stay on the same Netflix account instead of starting your own subscription. But Netflix still prohibits account sharing and try to avoid it as much as possible. Currently, the streaming service is only experimenting in South America with a metric such as a rate of account sharing among multiple households.

It still doesn’t look like this restriction will come to Europe or the US. However, rolling out the feature to transfer your Netflix profile to another subscription seems like an additional step towards less account sharing. Earlier this week, Netflix also announced its Basic plan with ads but this subscription is not yet available in Belgium.

Update 10/19/2022: Netflix said in its Q3 report that it plans to roll out the share rate for accounts “wider” than South America by early 2023, so there’s a better chance that this change will also perform in Belgium sometime next year.