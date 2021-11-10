Netflix offers a Korean film that should make Squid Game forget

After the success of Squid Game, Netflix is ​​fully invested in Korean titles. He’s now making a new movie, doing something he’s never done before.

We can rightly call Squid Game one of the biggest surprises of the past year. The series has managed to attract a worldwide audience of millions from nowhere. Of course, it tastes more like Netflix, so it’s working on some new Korean content. Not only in Korean, but also in English.

Netflix capitalizes on the success of Squid Game

Netflix is ​​fully invested in the Korean film Time To Hunt. Premiered at the Berlin Film Festival last year, this film follows a group of people who turn to crime to survive in a near-future Korea plagued by financial crisis. So you can compare a bit with Squid Game seen the story and even La Casa de Papel and Army of the Dead.

However, there is a big twist to Time to Hunt. There will be a remake of the Korean version on Netflix. This is the first time that Netflix remakes one of its productions in a foreign language, but in English.

The original version was directed by Yoon Sung-Hyun, and the cast included a number of up-and-coming Korean actors. The English version will be produced by Adam Randall. The director just directed the vampire comedy Night Teeth for Netflix and was previously responsible for the horror I See You.

Squid Game: 10 Burning Questions We Have After Season One

“Only the structure is the same”

Randall says to Deadline The following about the Korean Netflix movie: “I saw the movie at the start of the lockdown and it’s a great concept. It’s half a heist and half a dystopian chase movie. It combines three of my favorite genres. The version I’m doing takes place in the United States with a different story but with the same structure. From what I understand, this is the first time Netflix has re-released any of its original foreign films. The process was a bit complicated, but it worked.

So it will be some time before the new version of Time to Hunt appears on Netflix. Fortunately, you can already watch the regular version on Netflix. To get you in the mood, you can see a trailer for the Korean version below.

Not very convincing

Incidentally, the Korean version of Time to Hunt didn’t receive too high marks. He gets a reasonable score of 6.3 on IMDb, but the title itself is quite unknown. So work to do for Netflix.