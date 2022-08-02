Netflix makes playing in “Squid Game” much more realistic

Netflix is ​​going to launch a new type of game, allowing (almost) all fans to participate in the macabre games.

Netflix has announced a partnership with game studio Immersive Gamebox. Together they will develop a multiplayer VR game that will allow enthusiastic fans to compete in simulated versions of popular challenges from the series.

Players will be able to lose lives or earn money virtually based on their performance in well-known challenges such as “Red Light, Green Light”, “Marbles” and the famous “Squid Game”. The game is powered by a combination of VR (virtual reality) and motion sensor technology.

When can the game be played?

The new game will go live on September 21 in nine locations across the United States. There will also be four sites in the UK.

Participation is limited to players 16 years of age or older. A 60-minute ride will cost between 20 and 40 euros, depending on the location. Unfortunately, a release in the Netherlands has not yet been announced.