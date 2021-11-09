Many countries in Asia saw an increase in multiple services in October Netflix ISP speedometer, our monthly update on the ISPs that offer the best prime-time Netflix streaming experience.

In Vietnam, Saigontourist’s cable TV increased from 0.6 Mbps to 3.4 Mbps and Viettel’s from 0.4 Mbps to 3.4 Mbps. Japan’s VECTANT also increased from 0.6 Mbps to 2.6 Mbps, while NTTPC InfoSphere service increased from 0.4 Mbps to 3.4 Mbps.

PLDT and Royal Cable in the Philippines soared from 0.4 Mbps to 3.4 Mbps and 3 Mbps, respectively. In Indonesia, XL Home and Telkom improved from 0.4 Mbps to 3.4 Mbps and 1.8 Mbps, respectively. After dropping last month, the Taiwan Mobile site jumped from 0.4 Mbps to 3 Mbps.

After also dropping last month, CableColor in Guatemala increased from 0.4 Mbps to 2.8 Mbps. Elsewhere in Latin America, the Colombian Tego increased from 0.4 Mbps to 3.2 Mbps.

After completing the improvements for the month, Bell Canada – Fiber Optic jumped from 0.4 Mbps to 3.6 Mbps.

The best performing ISPs recorded 3.8 Mbps in October, down from 3.6 Mbps in September.

Three ISPs saw a drop in the past month. The Austrian A1 dropped from 0.2 Mbps to 2.8 Mbps. In South Africa, Telkom dropped from 0.2 Mbps to 2.6 Mbps. TEVSAT in Honduras dropped from 0.2 Mbps to 2 Mbps.

In October, no less than 31 countries and territories recorded the best performances. The new additions were Brazil, Canada, Finland, India, Ireland, Italy, Malaysia, Panama, Paraguay and South Korea. All regions recorded an average speed of 3.6 Mbps.