Netflix is ​​building a massive hit series franchise





Netflix Series Fans lupine will be happy to hear that a spinoff is in the works for the series.

Christophe Riandee, Vice-CEO of the Gaumont Film Company, who lupine product, revealed during an interview with Deadline that spin-off series are in the works.

lupine-franchise

Riandee didn’t say much except that there are several series around lupine could happen. It hosts “the very bad” when more is done. But the final choice is of course with Netflix and the possible arrival of more series depends on it.

lupine has proven to be one of Netflix’s best-received works.

It is the first French-language series to reach the platform’s top ten in the United States (in fact: lupine finished in third place). The series has been released in many countries lupine right in the first place.

In January 2021, it turned out lupine even so successful that 76 million people watched the first episodes. It was one of the most successful debuts for a Netflix Original.

lupine follows Assane Diop, played by Omar Sy, who seeks revenge for the deception of the Pellegrini family who accused his father of stealing a diamond necklace.

