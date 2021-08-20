Netflix is ​​bringing back another canceled series!

It looks like the Manifest series is getting a second life on the Netflix streaming service.

Once all of that is done, the series will get a fourth season on the streaming service. Warner Bros. The television is currently in negotiations with the cast for a comeback, according to Deadline, and is in talks with new writers for the fourth season.

Manifesto Return

Negotiations are very advanced with Netflix. NBCUniversal was also in talks to keep the series, but didn’t seem convinced it would be a success. In the United States, however, the series was a huge hit on Netflix.

Manifesto was canceled in June and is already on its way to a fourth round. This didn’t seem to work at first, as Netflix reportedly decided early enough in the process not to resume the series.

Thanks to a careful campaign from the fans, but also the cast and crew, the series still attracted enough viewers to warrant a new season on Netflix.

One point of doubt for Netflix was that it only had the rights to stream the series in the United States. Presumably, a solution has been found.